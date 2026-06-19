Author Book Signing: Jenn Bouchard at The Country Bookseller

Jenn Bouchard is the award-winning author of Palms on the Cape, Considering Us, and First Course, as well as several published short stories.

Her latest book, Palms on the Cape, has been described by author Meredith Schorr as "a page turning, delicious escape with a main character you can't help but root for."

Jenn has been a high school teacher for more than two decades who also finds time to teach short story classes to adults in her community. An avid cook and volunteer for good causes, she is a devoted Red Sox fan. A graduate of Bates College and Tufts University, she lives in the Boston suburbs with her husband and two teenage children.

Copies of all of Jenn's books will be available at The Country Bookseller.