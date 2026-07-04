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Auditions Information Night - "Come From Away"

Auditions Information Night - "Come From Away"

The Community Players of Concord will hold an Information Night about auditions for Come From Away on Monday, August 3 at 6:00pm at the Community Player’s Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord, NH. This will be an ideal opportunity to learn more about the show and the audition process, meet the creative team, register for auditions and learn the audition dance. The show will be directed by Betsey Cox-Buteau (The Addams Family) and will be performed November 20-22, 2026 at the Concord City Auditorium.

Come From Away is based on the true story of the time when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the world were diverted to the airstrip in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.The show is an uplifting reminder of humanity’s ability to come together, no matter the circumstances.

Auditions will be held at the Community Player’s Studio on Sunday, August 9, beginning at 5:00 pm and again on Monday, August 10, beginning at 6:00 pm. The on-line audition form is available at https://communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions-none-mainstage. Links to character descriptions, audition sides and songs, an audition dance video and rehearsal and conflicts information can be found on this form.

Community Players of Concord Studio
06:00 PM - 11:50 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Players of Concord
http://communityplayersofconcord.org/

Artist Group Info

mary.walker@communityplayersofconcord.org
Community Players of Concord Studio
435 Josiah Bartlett Road
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
mary.walker@communityplayersofconcord.org
http: comunityplayersofconcord.org/auditions/

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