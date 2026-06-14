Ask the Experts: Spiny Water Flea and New Hampshire Lakes

What is spiny water flea, how is it spreading, and what does it mean for lake health and recreation? Join us for Ask the Experts, an interactive panel discussion designed to answer your questions about New Hampshire’s newest aquatic invasive threat.

During this discussion, you’ll learn how spiny water flea spreads to new lakes, the impacts it can have on native species and water quality, and the steps individuals and communities can take to prevent its spread. Experts will share current monitoring efforts, regional trends, and practical prevention strategies that boaters, anglers, and lake users can put into action.

This is your opportunity to ask questions directly to the people tracking and responding to aquatic invasive species in our region. Bring your concerns, your curiosity, and your commitment to protecting our lakes.

Featured speakers include Kirsten Hugger, Watershed Data Manager and Aquatic Ecologist at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and Paul Pellissier, Conservation Program Manager at the Newfound Lake Region Association.

Whether you live on the lake, enjoy time on the water, or are simply curious about freshwater ecology, you will leave with practical knowledge and a clearer understanding of how we can help safeguard our lakes.