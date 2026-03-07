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2026 State Primary Results

'As Time Goes By'

'As Time Goes By'

PORTSMOUTH – “As Time Goes By,” opening at the Players Ring on Sept. 18, is the theatre’s premier production for its 2026-27 Mainstage Season. Written by G. Matthew Gaskell and directed by Jamie Bradley, the play is about time travel, comedy and heart.

Sept. 18 through Oct. 11. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Players Ring
General Admission: $33; Seniors (65+)/Students/Veterans/First Responders: $31
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Players Ring
603-436-8123
info@playersring.ort
www.playersring.org
Players Ring
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-436-8123
info@playersring.org
https://www.playersring.org/

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