ARTiculate Playreading: anthropology by Lauren Gunderson

Hear the Play. See the Art. Talk about it. That’s what theatre KAPOW and 3S Artspace are offering audiences three times this season.

This series of readings kicks off on August 30 at 2:00 pm with anthropology by award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson. When a tech prodigy loses her sister, she does the unthinkable: she builds an AI trained on voice notes, texts and posts to bring her back – only for the algorithm to start revealing secrets the family never dared to ask. As the code processes more and more, so unfolds a gripping investigation of grief, memory and the stories we upload to survive. A moving exploration of the intersection of family, technology, and legacy, anthropology asks: if a machine can finish our sentences, who owns the ending?

The reading of anthropology will be followed by a tour of the Gallery exhibitions, Between lines and breath (works by Mina Kim), and the drop falls (works by Elsie Kagan). These exhibitions spark conversation about technology, AI, and the enduring value of touch and process.

As visitors move between Kagan’s fluid, AI-informed landscapes and Kim’s tactile, hand-wrought forms, they are immersed in two very different but complementary perspectives on process, perception, and transformation. The work invites viewers to consider how meaning accumulates through repetition, uncertainty, and sustained attention.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 3Sarts.org or tkapow.com.

