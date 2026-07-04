© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Art Walk in the Garden

Art Walk in the Garden

Join us for a special celebration of nature, art, and community at New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center! This family-friendly gathering will feature local artists with delicious food truck eats. Discover the magic where art meets nature during this free event as you stroll at your own self-guided pace through our fully accessible scenic grounds. Original, local artworks will be thoughtfully placed among blooming garden plants to complement the natural ambience of our sanctuary.

Free to attend! RSVP appreciated.

Highlights Include:
An eclectic mix of artwork available for viewing, with some pieces purchasable
Cali Arepa will be on-site throughout the event with lunch options
A guided tour with our garden team will take place from 10-11am, or meander along the All Persons Trail that flows through the gardens
and field at your own pace
Venture inside to see our ambassador animals in the Nature Lab, shop our nature store, see art works from our Nature Day Campers

Massabesic Audubon Center - NH Audubon
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NH Audubon
6032249909
nha@nhaudubon.org
www.nhaudubon.org
Massabesic Audubon Center - NH Audubon
26 Audubon Way
Auburn, New Hampshire 03032
603-224-9909
mac@nhaudubon.org
https://nhaudubon.org/events/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.