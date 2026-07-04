Art Walk in the Garden

Join us for a special celebration of nature, art, and community at New Hampshire Audubon’s Massabesic Center! This family-friendly gathering will feature local artists with delicious food truck eats. Discover the magic where art meets nature during this free event as you stroll at your own self-guided pace through our fully accessible scenic grounds. Original, local artworks will be thoughtfully placed among blooming garden plants to complement the natural ambience of our sanctuary.

Free to attend! RSVP appreciated.

Highlights Include:

An eclectic mix of artwork available for viewing, with some pieces purchasable

Cali Arepa will be on-site throughout the event with lunch options

A guided tour with our garden team will take place from 10-11am, or meander along the All Persons Trail that flows through the gardens

and field at your own pace

Venture inside to see our ambassador animals in the Nature Lab, shop our nature store, see art works from our Nature Day Campers