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Art Nouveau-Inspired Paper Collage Flowers with Chris Scott

Art Nouveau-Inspired Paper Collage Flowers with Chris Scott

Focus on translating the iconic, flowing style of the Art Nouveau movement—characterized by elegant curves and organic structures—into striking, layered paper collage artworks.
In this hands-on workshop led by instructor Chris Scott, participants will draw inspiration from Art Nouveau forms to create custom paper flowers. You will combine hand-painted and printed papers, stylized botanical silhouettes, and graphic outlines to produce collages that evoke a timeless vintage spirit. This class is suitable for all skill levels—no prior experience is necessary!

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
$25-$35
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
info@cfanh.org
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

Artist Group Info

Chris Scott
The Center for the Arts Lake Sunapee Region
428 Main Street
New London , New Hampshire 03257
https://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/classes

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