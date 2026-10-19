Art Nouveau-Inspired Paper Collage Flowers with Chris Scott

Focus on translating the iconic, flowing style of the Art Nouveau movement—characterized by elegant curves and organic structures—into striking, layered paper collage artworks.

In this hands-on workshop led by instructor Chris Scott, participants will draw inspiration from Art Nouveau forms to create custom paper flowers. You will combine hand-painted and printed papers, stylized botanical silhouettes, and graphic outlines to produce collages that evoke a timeless vintage spirit. This class is suitable for all skill levels—no prior experience is necessary!

