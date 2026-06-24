Art in Bloom Garden Party

Celebrate the creative fusion of fine art and floral design as we unveil stunning arrangements inspired by the art, architecture, and collection of our John Paul Jones House. Be among the first to see these blooming masterpieces, enjoy light refreshments, and toast the Judges' Award winners in a lively garden setting.

Floral attire is encouraged! Whether it’s a bold print or a flower in your hair, show off your summer spirit. This special evening kicks off the Art in Bloom exhibition, on view at the John Paul Jones House through Sunday,

August 9.