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Arsenic and Old Lace by Majestic Theatre

Arsenic and Old Lace by Majestic Theatre

Poisoners never go out of style – this timeless hit tells the story of two otherwise charming elderly ladies determined to get rid of all their lonely lodgers in the name of mercy.

A Play by Joseph Kesselring / Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! Between his aunts’ penchant for poisoning wine, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and another brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police – not to mention Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage – it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.

Majestic’s Arsenic and Old Lace is directed by Karen McGraw, assisted by Kristin Grant and stars an ensemble cast.

Majestic Theatre Studios
$20 adults, $17 seniors, $15 youth
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre (Manchester)
6036697469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net/
Majestic Theatre Studios
880 Page Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03109
(603) 669-7469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net/

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