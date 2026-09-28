Apple Cider Festival
Apple Cider Festival
Come to the Etna Library's beautiful Reading Garden and our gazebo, where we'll have an apple press on-site, making fresh apple cider to enjoy. Kids can help with the process, making cups of cider for themselves and others!
Home-baked treats will be available and fun fall-themed activities will be spread throughout out the garden, as well!
For all ages. Free and open to the public.
Etna Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org