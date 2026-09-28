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Apple Cider Festival

Apple Cider Festival

Come to the Etna Library's beautiful Reading Garden and our gazebo, where we'll have an apple press on-site, making fresh apple cider to enjoy. Kids can help with the process, making cups of cider for themselves and others!

Home-baked treats will be available and fun fall-themed activities will be spread throughout out the garden, as well!

For all ages. Free and open to the public.

Etna Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Etna Library
130 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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