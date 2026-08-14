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Anat Cohen LIVE! @ The Colonial

Anat Cohen LIVE! @ The Colonial

Ever charismatic, prolific, and inspired, Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds the world over with her expressive virtuosity and delightful stage presence. As The Wall Street Journal says, “What’s not to love about a young clarinetist and saxophonist who plays everything we love – modern jazz, world music, “hot” New Orleans style jazz – and does it all brilliantly?” Cohen’s most recent release, “Quartetinho”, an ensemble featuring international multi-instrumentalist-virtuosos all drawn from the ranks of her GRAMMY-nominated Tentet – pianist/accordionist Vitor Gonçalves, bassist/guitarist Tal Mashiach, and vibraphonist/percussionist James Shipp. The perennial winner of “Clarinetist of the Year” titles from DownBeat, JazzTimes, and the Jazz Journalists Association, Fresh Air’s Terry Gross credits Cohen with “bringing the clarinet to the world” and The New York Times hails her a “Master.”

Enjoy 10% off at El Mirador the night of the show with proof of ticket purchase!

This event is presented in partnership with Sounds in the Sanctuary.

Event Sponsored by Members of Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation: Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Lucy Goodhart & Gordon Bennett, Gail Robinson & Martin Kessel, Laura Wilson & Edward Clark, and Michel Adler.

The Colonial Theatre
$50-$62
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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