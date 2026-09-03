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An Evening of Bluegrass

An Evening of Bluegrass

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:
An Evening of Bluegrass with the Southern Rail Bluegrass Band

Southern Rail's concerts are high energy exuberant fun with stunning harmonies, irrepressible good humor and sparkling banjo, guitar and mandolin. Their repertoire is fresh and diverse, featuring lots of originals plus a kaleidoscope of covers (Mavis Staples, Paul Simon, Earl Scruggs, Crosby, Stills and Nash). Two of the band's founding members (guitarist Jim Muller and bassist Sharon Horovitch) were recently inducted into the Rhode Island Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026
7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)
Free
No tickets or reservations required
All ages welcome
Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street
For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org

Concord City Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Walker Lecture Series
(603) 226-8872
jim@concordcctv.org
walkerlecture.org

Artist Group Info

jonmkelly@gmail.com
Concord City Auditorium
2 Prince St.
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://theaudi.org/

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