The Walker Lecture Series invites you to:

An Evening of Bluegrass with the Southern Rail Bluegrass Band

Southern Rail's concerts are high energy exuberant fun with stunning harmonies, irrepressible good humor and sparkling banjo, guitar and mandolin. Their repertoire is fresh and diverse, featuring lots of originals plus a kaleidoscope of covers (Mavis Staples, Paul Simon, Earl Scruggs, Crosby, Stills and Nash). Two of the band's founding members (guitarist Jim Muller and bassist Sharon Horovitch) were recently inducted into the Rhode Island Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

7:30 PM (Doors open at 7:00)

Free

No tickets or reservations required

All ages welcome

Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street

For a complete season schedule, visit www.walkerlecture.org