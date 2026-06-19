An American Celebration with Mary Ann Esposito

Join us on July 4 for a day of special programming to celebrate America's 250th birthday!

11:00 AM - PBS's Mary Ann Esposito. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with special guest Mary Ann Esposito who will talk about Thomas Jefferson’s love of Italian food and how he incorporated an iconic Italian dish into a classic American dish. Book signing of Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook will follow at 11:30.

Mary Ann Esposito is the author of 14 books on the art of regional Italian cooking. She has taught millions of fans how to cook delicious, authentic dishes on her PBS show Ciao Italia! Through Ciao Italia and appearances on programs including The Today Show, the Food Network, Discovery Channel, Fox, RAI International, The Victory Garden, and many others, she has been able to share traditional Italian cooking, history and culture with audiences around the world. Mary Ann has also worked beside world-renowned chefs like Julia Childs and Jacques Pepin. Find out more about Mary Ann and her books at https://www.ciaoitalia.com/

11:30AM Macaroni Pie Contest!

As part of Mary Ann’s presentation, we are including an historic bake-off challenge. Inspired by Thomas Jefferson—who developed a love of macaroni dishes during his time in France and had his enslaved chef, James Hemings, trained in French cuisine—participants are invited to recreate the classic “macaroni pie,” a layered dish of pasta, butter, and cheese that became an early American favorite. Bring your prepared dish to be judged by Bedrock Gardens staff and board members for a chance to win a one-year Gardens membership in this flavorful celebration of history and community.

To enter the contest, visit our Eventbrite site (linked here) and select the free ticket option entitled Macaroni Pie. Enter your information and you will receive a confirmation email that includes a pdf of Mary Ann’s version of the recipe and the contest details.

1:30 PM - The Founding Plants of America. Join Bedrock Gardens Executive Director John Forti for a special walking tour of the gardens featuring the native and heirloom plants that help to shape our American landscapes and spirit.

John is a nationally recognized lecturer, garden historian, ethnobotanist and garden writer including the much-loved book, The Heirloom Gardener.

TICKETS

No pre-registration is needed to attend unless you are registering for the macaroni pie contest; events are included with admission. Member admission is free; non-members can purchase a General Admission ticket at the Visitor's Kiosk for $15. Children 12 and under are free. We look forward to seeing you in the Gardens!