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Americana, Soul & Roots Music with Walter Parks and The Unlawful Assembly

Americana, Soul & Roots Music with Walter Parks and The Unlawful Assembly

The Unlawful Assembly delivers a powerful live experience that reimagines historic spirituals, hymns, and roots music into something urgent and alive. Led by guitarist and vocalist Walter Parks and joined by world-class collaborators, the band blends gospel, blues, soul, and Americana into music that both entertains and connects across cultures. Expect moving reinterpretations of classics like “Wade in the Water,” “Amazing Grace,” and more — performed with depth, joy, and purpose.

Showroom
$25-35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org

Artist Group Info

Walter Parks and The Unlawful Assembly
https://www.walterparks.com/the-unlawful-assembly
Showroom
20 Commercial St
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
https://www.showroomkeene.org/

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