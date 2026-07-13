'Almost Almost Famous: a Life on the Verge of the Verge'

Written by Jack Neary, who will be taking the stage, not alone, but accompanied by the brilliantly talented pianist and performer Jon Abrams.

Neary is a director, a producer, and a playwright who has written more than 30 full-length plays, countless shorter works, and scripts for kids and families that have found stages across North America, Europe, and even Australia.

The evening features songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Frank Loesser, Barry Manilow, and a young upstart named Sondheim.

July 19 Two performances: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, tickets and a preview video, visit www.playersring.org.

