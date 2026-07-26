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Alexander’s Jazz Time Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Alexander’s Jazz Time Band Live at Big Bear Lodge in Brookline NH

Alexander’s Jazz Time Band is an eleven-piece ensemble modeled on the “hot dance bands” of the 1920’s and early 1930’s. Historically informed performances of well-known standards and forgotten gems.

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Alexander's Jazz Time Band
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://www.jazztimeband.com/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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