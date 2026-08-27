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AI, Elections, Misinformation, and Public Trust: A Public Forum

AI, Elections, Misinformation, and Public Trust: A Public Forum

AARP New Hampshire will host a timely public conversation exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the information landscape, influencing elections, and shaping public trust in democratic institutions. The event will take place at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and is free and open to the public.

The program will bring together election officials, journalists, academics, and former public officials for two panel discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges posed by AI in the electoral process. Panelists will examine the growing role of artificial intelligence in elections, discuss strategies for combating election-related misinformation, and explore ways to strengthen election transparency, security, and public confidence, with a particular focus on New Hampshire.

Saint Anselm College - New Hampshire Institute of Politics
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AARP New Hampshire
866-542-8168
sboucher@aarp.org
https://www.aarp.org/states/new-hampshire/

Artist Group Info

stevewfa1@gmail.com
Saint Anselm College - New Hampshire Institute of Politics
100 Saint Anselm Drive
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102

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