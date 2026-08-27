AI, Elections, Misinformation, and Public Trust: A Public Forum

AARP New Hampshire will host a timely public conversation exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the information landscape, influencing elections, and shaping public trust in democratic institutions. The event will take place at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and is free and open to the public.

The program will bring together election officials, journalists, academics, and former public officials for two panel discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges posed by AI in the electoral process. Panelists will examine the growing role of artificial intelligence in elections, discuss strategies for combating election-related misinformation, and explore ways to strengthen election transparency, security, and public confidence, with a particular focus on New Hampshire.

