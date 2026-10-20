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A Christmas Carol with Cedric Flower

A Christmas Carol with Cedric Flower

A Christmas Carol performed by Charles Dickens as presented at Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Massachusetts during his triumphant 1867-1868 North American tour. Cedric Flower will present a performance of this loved Christmas Classic from Dickens' original reading text.

This reenactment will be performed in it's original 2 hour reading. Mr. Flower has been performing and teaching for over 50 years. He has taught at Bennington College in Vermont and has performed with America's leading regional theater companies.

Laconia Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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