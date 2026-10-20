A Christmas Carol with Cedric Flower

A Christmas Carol performed by Charles Dickens as presented at Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Massachusetts during his triumphant 1867-1868 North American tour. Cedric Flower will present a performance of this loved Christmas Classic from Dickens' original reading text.

This reenactment will be performed in it's original 2 hour reading. Mr. Flower has been performing and teaching for over 50 years. He has taught at Bennington College in Vermont and has performed with America's leading regional theater companies.