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7th Annual Winnipesaukee Volleyball Classic

7th Annual Winnipesaukee Volleyball Classic

Join Crotched Mountain Foundation for the 7th Annual Volleyball Classic on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at AKWA Marina in Laconia, NH. This fun, lakeside volleyball tournament brings together teams and spectators from across the region for a full day of competition, food, music, and community — all while supporting Logan’s Giving Fund for Autism, which helps families cover the cost of therapies like ABA, speech, and occupational therapy.

Participation is free, and teams can be formed however participants would like — friends, coworkers, families, school groups, and more. Spectators are also welcome to attend and enjoy the marina for the day.

Learn more or sign up at www.volleyballclassic.org

Akwa Marina Yacht Club
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crotched Mountain Foundation
(603) 669-0821
kevin.harte@crotchedmountain.org
https://cmf.org/volleyball/

Artist Group Info

hannah.halle@crotchedmountain.org
Akwa Marina Yacht Club
95 Centenary Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://www.akwamarina.com/

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