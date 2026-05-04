603 After Hours: Nashua

603 After Hours is officially BACK! Come hang with new friends and old for a private rooftop social at The Nashua Center for the Arts before an electric evening of all your favorite indie hits. Smudge your eyeliner. Wear the tight jeans and converse. (Or don't, we don't judge!) We're going back to the golden era of Tumblr. Join us, bring a friend, and see you there!

About the Stay Work Play 603 After Hours Series: This traveling after-hours event series, presented by St. Mary's Bank, spotlights Young Professional Networks and Affinity Groups in their home region, featuring local hotspots, NH updates & topics from the Stay Work Play crew, and a casual, fun way to connect with other young Granite Staters.

When: Friday, May 15, 2026 at The Nashua Center for the Arts

• Rooftop social from 6:30 to 8 pm, featuring apps + a cash bar. All Your Friends Indie Party starts at 8pm.

Your Stay Work Play ticket includes apps + access to All Your Friends (must be 18+).

About All Your Friends Indie Party: An indie dance party for the ones who still romanticize a scratched iPod, American Spirits, and a blurry night scored by Bloc Party and Crystal Castles. All Your Friends is your basement-floor flashback to the bloghouse, post-punk revival, and early Tumblr era — when the jeans were tight, the eyeliner was smudged, and every night felt like a house show turned afterparty. Expect to move to LCD Soundsystem, The Rapture, Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, and that remix you forgot you loved.

