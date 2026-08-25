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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

5th Annual New Hampshire Pagans Faire

5th Annual New Hampshire Pagans Faire

Join us at the beautiful Belknap County Fairgrounds as the New Hampshire Pagans Faire celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2026! Spend a magickal weekend immersed in community, creativity, and spirit as you wander through an eclectic gathering of Pagan artists, makers, herbalists, readers, healers, performers, and vendors. Discover handcrafted jewelry, original art, herbal goods, leatherwork, books, crystals, curious creations, and wonderfully witchy treasures; explore tarot, astrology, and intuitive offerings; and enjoy live music, dance, demonstrations, workshops, and other performances throughout the weekend. Whether you’ve walked a Pagan path for years or are simply curious, come connect, learn, shop, celebrate, and experience the many traditions and expressions that make our community beautifully unique.

Tickets purchased at the gate only!

Belknap County Fairgrounds
$10 General Admission; $5 First Responders/Military; Kids 10 & Under Free
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Pagans NonProfit
newhampshirepagansnonprofit@gmail.com
https://newhampshirepagansfaire.org

Artist Group Info

aenloo@gmail.com
Belknap County Fairgrounds
174 Mile Hill Road
Belmont, New Hampshire 03220
603-581-5062
belknapcountyfair@gmail.com

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