5th Annual New Hampshire Pagans Faire

Join us at the beautiful Belknap County Fairgrounds as the New Hampshire Pagans Faire celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2026! Spend a magickal weekend immersed in community, creativity, and spirit as you wander through an eclectic gathering of Pagan artists, makers, herbalists, readers, healers, performers, and vendors. Discover handcrafted jewelry, original art, herbal goods, leatherwork, books, crystals, curious creations, and wonderfully witchy treasures; explore tarot, astrology, and intuitive offerings; and enjoy live music, dance, demonstrations, workshops, and other performances throughout the weekend. Whether you’ve walked a Pagan path for years or are simply curious, come connect, learn, shop, celebrate, and experience the many traditions and expressions that make our community beautifully unique.

Tickets purchased at the gate only!