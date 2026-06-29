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$5 Comedy Show Case Featuring Derek Zeiba, Hosted by Nathaniel Allen along with 6 more comics!

$5 Comedy Show Case Featuring Derek Zeiba, Hosted by Nathaniel Allen along with 6 more comics!

A showcase of local talent at a low price in a cozy space hosted by Nathaniel Allen with Derek Zeiba Headlining!

Derek Zeiba is a stand-up comedian based out of Boston, Massachusetts. Getting his comedic start in Colorado, Derek blends a unique style of stupidity and unfounded confidence into an array of goofy fun he brings to clubs, colleges and bars all across New England. He is a sweet boy and everyone should be very nice to him

Nathaniel Allen is a silly guy who finds comedy in the everyday chaos of his life. He loves poking fun at himself, his family, and the strangeness of his life. Performing across New England, Nathaniel brings a playful, self-deprecating style that keeps audiences laughing and feeling like they’re in on the joke.

Also
Mandy Knight
Jaylen Jones
Casey Woods
Sawyer Pearson
Jordan Reynolds
Dr. Ron Richards PHD

The Moka Pot
$5
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moka Pot Comedy
The Moka Pot
8 Hanover St
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6037317423
alex.a.lachance@gmail.com
https://mokapotcomedy.eventbrite.com

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