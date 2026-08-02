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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

3rd Monday Song and Jam Circle

3rd Monday Song and Jam Circle

The Arts Council of Tamworth's Monthly Song & Jam Circle hosts regional musicians every third Monday of the month at Runnells Hall in Chocorua, NH. The circle provides a relaxed, informal environment for musicians of all skill levels to create music together. Free!

Runnells Hall
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Aug 16, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org
Runnells Hall
25 Deer Hill Road
Chocorua, New Hampshire 03817
603-323-8041
artworks4us2@gmail.com
http://www.chocoruaartworks.com

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