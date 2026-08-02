3rd Monday Song and Jam Circle
3rd Monday Song and Jam Circle
The Arts Council of Tamworth's Monthly Song & Jam Circle hosts regional musicians every third Monday of the month at Runnells Hall in Chocorua, NH. The circle provides a relaxed, informal environment for musicians of all skill levels to create music together. Free!
Runnells Hall
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through Aug 16, 2027.
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Runnells Hall
25 Deer Hill RoadChocorua, New Hampshire 03817
603-323-8041
artworks4us2@gmail.com