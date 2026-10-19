© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

3rd Annual Holiday Craft and Artisan Show

3rd Annual Holiday Craft and Artisan Show

Nov. 7/8 3rd Annual Holiday Craft & Artisan Show | Concord, NH

Kick off the holiday shopping season with 125 talented exhibitors offering unique handmade gifts, art, jewelry, seasonal décor, specialty foods, and so much more! Find one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting small businesses and local makers.

Capital City Sports Complex, 10 Garvins Falls Rd., Concord, NH
Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 7–8 | 10 AM–4 PM

$7 admission for BOTH days | Free parking | Kids 14 & under FREE | FREE entry after 3 PM Sunday!

Enjoy live music, delicious food, craft brews, cocktails, and a $100 door prize. Bring your shopping buddies and get a head start on holiday gift giving!

Capital City Sports & Fitness (newly renovated- off Exit 13)
$7 2-Day Admission | 14 & Under + Sun. after 3pm FREE
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Great New England Craft and Artisan Shows
6033219794
gnecraftartisanshows@gmail.com
Capital City Sports & Fitness (newly renovated- off Exit 13)
10 Garvins Falls Rd
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.