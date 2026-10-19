3rd Annual Holiday Craft and Artisan Show

Nov. 7/8 3rd Annual Holiday Craft & Artisan Show | Concord, NH

Kick off the holiday shopping season with 125 talented exhibitors offering unique handmade gifts, art, jewelry, seasonal décor, specialty foods, and so much more! Find one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting small businesses and local makers.

Capital City Sports Complex, 10 Garvins Falls Rd., Concord, NH

Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 7–8 | 10 AM–4 PM

$7 admission for BOTH days | Free parking | Kids 14 & under FREE | FREE entry after 3 PM Sunday!

Enjoy live music, delicious food, craft brews, cocktails, and a $100 door prize. Bring your shopping buddies and get a head start on holiday gift giving!