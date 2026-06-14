3D Liquid Glass Art

These projects all feature 3D pieces as well as a liquid glass topcoat to give your finish project a glass like look.

The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations. You will be able to customize your own wood project using our wide selection of stain and paint.

Recommended Ages 12+