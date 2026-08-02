2027 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K
2027 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K
Get ready to race into Portland's stunning waterfront at the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K, returning on June 5, 2027! Whether you're running the scenic half marathon or the 5K, you'll experience all the beauty and charm of Portland, ME. Along the course, you'll pass iconic landmarks like Casco Bay, Back Cove, and the historic Old Port neighborhood-making this race a true Maine experience.
Spring Street and Union Street
$39.00 (5k) / $64.00 (half marathon)
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Jun 2027
Event Supported By
Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K
info@oldportmarathon.com
Spring Street and Union Street