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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

2027 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K

2027 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K

Get ready to race into Portland's stunning waterfront at the Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K, returning on June 5, 2027! Whether you're running the scenic half marathon or the 5K, you'll experience all the beauty and charm of Portland, ME. Along the course, you'll pass iconic landmarks like Casco Bay, Back Cove, and the historic Old Port neighborhood-making this race a true Maine experience.

Spring Street and Union Street
$39.00 (5k) / $64.00 (half marathon)
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Jun 2027
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Event Supported By

Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon and 5K
info@oldportmarathon.com
Spring Street and Union Street

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