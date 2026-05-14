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2027 Maine Coast Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

2027 Maine Coast Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

Make a splash at the Maine Coast Marathon, Half Marathon and 5k in Wells, ME! Join the excitement of this scenic, coastal running experience and race along the waves on the Half Marathon on Saturday, May 1, 2027 before preparing for the running of the Full Marathon and 5k on Sunday, May 2, 2027! Complete with sparkling coastlines, white-sand beaches, and pristine marshes, the course is the perfect way to experience some of Maine's most breathtaking natural beauty.

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3630420-2?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3630420-3?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3630420-4?pid=10413

Prices:
5K: USD 39.00,
Half Marathon: USD 64.00,
Marathon: USD 84.00

Category: Sports / Leisure | Running

Date and Time: Saturday May 01, 2027 at 7:00 am to Sunday May 02, 2027 at 3:00 pm

Venue details: 506 Atlantic Ave, 506 Atlantic Ave, Wells, Maine, 04090, United States

506 Atlantic Ave
$39.00 - $84.00
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ventures Endurance
506 Atlantic Ave

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