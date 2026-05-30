© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

2026 NY Cat Film Festival

2026 NY Cat Film Festival

The 21 films in the 8th Annual NY Cat Film Festival were carefully picked from 70 films submitted from 14 countries in addition to the United States – Australia, Canada, Croatia, Ecuador, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Russian Federation, Taiwan, UAE, and Uzbekistan. Apparently, cats rule the world!

This film is shown in partnership with Second Chance Animal Rescue of Littleton.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.