2026 NY Cat Film Festival
2026 NY Cat Film Festival
The 21 films in the 8th Annual NY Cat Film Festival were carefully picked from 70 films submitted from 14 countries in addition to the United States – Australia, Canada, Croatia, Ecuador, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Russian Federation, Taiwan, UAE, and Uzbekistan. Apparently, cats rule the world!
This film is shown in partnership with Second Chance Animal Rescue of Littleton.
The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Colonial Theatre
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main StreetBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org