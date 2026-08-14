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2026 HUMP! Film Festival – Fall Season - Portland, ME - 11/12

2026 HUMP! Film Festival – Fall Season - Portland, ME - 11/12

HUMP! returns with an entirely new collection of short films for Fall 2026.

For over two decades, HUMP! has been a platform for independent filmmakers to explore intimacy, identity, and connection without compromise. What began as a bold experiment has grown into a global showcase of boundary-pushing cinema where emerging voices and seasoned creators present work that is as thoughtful as it is provocative. Founded by Dan Savage, HUMP! has spent over two decades proving that intimacy is culture and that audiences are hungry for work that is bold, funny, handmade, and deeply human.

This season continues that tradition. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Empire Comedy Club
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.empirecomedyme.com/
Empire Comedy Club
575 Congress Street
Portland, Maine 04101
https://www.empirecomedyme.com/

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