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2026 Howl-O-Ween 5K

2026 Howl-O-Ween 5K

Lace up your sneakers and leash up your dog! It's time to register for the award-winning 9th annual Howl-O-Ween 5k Run/Walk!

Timed by North Star Timing, the Howl-O-Ween 5K is a dog-friendly run/walk that benefits the Animal Rescue League of NH. You even have the chance to purchase a special timed bib for your dog if you'd like!

It's a wonderful opportunity to be active with your whole family, including your dogs. We encourage you to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and enjoy this award-winning event!

The Howl-O-Ween 5K is our largest fundraising event of the year and helps us continue to provide shelter and love to pets in need thanks to your generous support. Join us for a scenic run along the Manchester Riverwalk and enjoy awesome vendors, prizes, and post-race refreshments!

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium
$20-$60
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire
603-472-3647
https://www.rescueleague.org/events
Northeast Delta Dental Stadium
1 Line Dr
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
(603) 641-2005

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