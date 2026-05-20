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1776 the Musical in Concert

1776 the Musical in Concert

SPECIAL EVENT! Powerhouse teams up with the Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra to present a concert performance of the Tony winning musical 1776, a musical telling of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. A perfect way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with our community. Not to be missed.

What is a musical in concert? The entire Tony Award winning Book and Musical will be performed - all the dialogue, all the songs with some staging and costuming. The actors and the orchestra will be onstage and there will be plenty to look at as you become engaged in the debates that lead to the historic signing!

Colonial Theatre Laconia
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative
info@powerhousenh.org
http://powerhousenh.org/
Colonial Theatre Laconia
609 Main St.
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(800) 657-8774
https://coloniallaconia.com/

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