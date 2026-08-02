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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

14th Annual Monadnock International Film Festival

14th Annual Monadnock International Film Festival

Join us for the 14th annual Monadnock International Film Festival, which celebrates the magic of independent films and community through compelling stories that transform, uplift, educate, and inspire. From October 2 - 4 (in person) and October 6 - 15 (virtual), our 2026 festival will bring cinema from the region, across the country, and around the world to you.

Virtual
Tickets $0 to $10, passes $65 to $95
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monadnock International Film Festival
603-522-7190
inquiries@moniff.org
https://www.moniff.org/

Artist Group Info

dee@moniff.org
Virtual

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