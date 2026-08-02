14th Annual Monadnock International Film Festival
14th Annual Monadnock International Film Festival
Join us for the 14th annual Monadnock International Film Festival, which celebrates the magic of independent films and community through compelling stories that transform, uplift, educate, and inspire. From October 2 - 4 (in person) and October 6 - 15 (virtual), our 2026 festival will bring cinema from the region, across the country, and around the world to you.
Virtual
Tickets $0 to $10, passes $65 to $95
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Monadnock International Film Festival
603-522-7190
inquiries@moniff.org
Artist Group Info
dee@moniff.org
Virtual