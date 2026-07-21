© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

13th Annual Farm Day

13th Annual Farm Day

A free and family friendly celebration of the working landscape of Durham, Lee, and Madbury. Hosted by the Durham Agricultural Commission, rain or shine. Visit family farms and gardens and UNH research farms to learn more about local agricultural production. Highlights include behind the scenes tours of farms and gardens, focusing on food and fiber production.

Locations in Durham, Lee, and Madbury
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Durham Agricultural Commission
603-534-3913
theresawalker@comcast.net
https://www.ci.durham.nh.us/boc_agricultural
Locations in Durham, Lee, and Madbury
https://www.ci.durham.nh.us/boc_agricultural

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.