13th Annual Farm Day
13th Annual Farm Day
A free and family friendly celebration of the working landscape of Durham, Lee, and Madbury. Hosted by the Durham Agricultural Commission, rain or shine. Visit family farms and gardens and UNH research farms to learn more about local agricultural production. Highlights include behind the scenes tours of farms and gardens, focusing on food and fiber production.
Locations in Durham, Lee, and Madbury
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Durham Agricultural Commission
603-534-3913
theresawalker@comcast.net