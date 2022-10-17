© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.
Business and Economy

N.H offering grants to small businesses looking to grow exporting activity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
IMG_2019-09-04_09-46-07.JPG
Courtesy
/
New Hampshire Division of Economic Development Business and Economic Affairs

Small businesses looking to expand their export activities can now apply for grants of up to $6,500 from the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

The money comes from a $250,000 grant the state received through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program.

The grant is designed to help small businesses enter larger markets they might not have considered before. Adam Boltik, who manages international programs for the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, says businesses could use the money for a variety of activities: attending trade shows, translating a website or marketing materials, doing market research on a foreign country, or meeting with potential business partners.

Boltik says the department wants to reach underserved communities, such as immigrants and rural communities, that could take advantage of international opportunities.

The department can reimburse 80% of the costs of approved activities, but participating companies will need to contribute a 20% cash match.

To be eligible, companies must be in operation for at least a year and have no more than a thousand employees. This year, Boltik said the department is paying attention to small operations that want to improve their digital capacity after they were affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is a program we have available for many startups; 95% of their potential trade is outside the United States,” said Boltik.

Boltik said his agency is ready to help business owners who might need assistance developing ideas on how to use this funding.

In last year’s round, the department was able to serve 52 New Hampshire businesses with a number of different activities designed to increase their exports. Boltik said that funding resulted in $15.8 million in new exports and 483 jobs created or retained.

Complying with international regulations could be expensive, Boltik said, and it can be a turnoff for a lot of businesses.

“This new grant can help reduce the risk, particularly for those who have not exported for the first time,” he said.

The deadline to apply is October 21, 2022. More information is here.

Tags
Business and Economy Exports
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.