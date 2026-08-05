© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.
Give Back NH

Give Back NH: Aviation Museum of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Cahill
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire was founded in 2004, after the original terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was moved to its current location.
Dan Cahill, NHPR
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire was founded in 2004, after the original terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was moved to its current location.

Next to the runway at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — in the airport's original terminal — sits the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, our focus this week on Give Back NH.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jeff Rapsis: It's part of our museum. The building itself is a part of a historic preservation effort that we maintain here at the Aviation Museum.

Jeff Rapsis is the director of the museum and says that preserving the vast history of aviation in New Hampshire is one of the primary goals.

Jeff Rapsis: New Hampshire has a lot of aviation history, and this goes all the way back to even before the Wright brothers. There's a lot of great stories to tell, and they need to be preserved and the museums is a good place to do that.

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire
Dan Cahill, NHPR
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire

Steve Heffelfinger, volunteer archive manager for the museum, estimates that the archives contain over 5000 pieces, over 2000 of which have been inventoried.

Steve Heffelfinger: A lot of times what'll happen is it'll come to us through somebody's estate. His family has this large collection, they say "geez, what the heck are we going to do with it?" And they'll come to us and say, here, we've got this item or that item. And then we evaluate whether or not the potential donation is something we would like. Is it unique enough? Does it involve New Hampshire aviation?

One of the pieces of New Hampshire's aviation history that I saw during my visit was the first airplane built and sold in New Hampshire.

Chris Lippincott: That airplane was built by two cousins in Loudon, New Hampshire, 1929. Only two of those airplanes were ever built. This is the first and only one in the world. One of the fun stories about that particular plane is when it was donated to the museum, because it's so extremely rare, there were little blurbs on the radio, newspapers, TV, and somebody saw the tail number on it, 889W, and they said, oh my goodness, I know that number. And they went out into their barn. They had the wings. So the wings and the plane were reunited here after what, 70 some odd years.

Built in Loudon, only two of these planes were ever built and sold.
Dan Cahill, NHPR
Built in Loudon, only two of these planes were ever built and sold.

No tour at the Aviation Museum is the same, volunteer Chris Lippincott says.

Chris Lippincott: I actually try and listen to what their interests are. Some people are interested in history, other people are interested in technology. So I'll try and tailor what I take them around to see, depending on those interests.

I've had World War II veterans who see the equipment they operated, the airplanes that they flew during the war. And we can talk about that. And I learn more from them than they're learning from me.

Jeff Rapsis: We also look to the future. Here at the Aviation Museum, we try and use the stories of the past to inspire young people to say yes, if people from New Hampshire could do it, then people from New Hampshire can do it today and tomorrow.

That look to the future is something Associate Director Leah Dearborn says was one of the reasons that interested her in the museum in the first place.

Leah Dearborn: I was interested in making it more accessible to students who might not otherwise be able to easily obtain their pilot's license, but also, you know, air traffic controlling is a great career or things that they they might not otherwise encounter, if you're just going through the public school system, you might not hear about these jobs.

A mock cockpit at the Aviation Museum that students can sit in to learn what it's like to sit at the controls of an airplane.
Dan Cahill, NHPR
A mock cockpit at the Aviation Museum that students can sit in to learn what it's like to sit at the controls of an airplane.

Working with these students is one of the most rewarding parts of his job., says education director Nathaniel MacDonald.

Nathaniel MacDonald: To know that I'm really encouraging them to develop their knowledge base is excellent, and the fact that I'm continuously learning as well keeps me engaged.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Arts & Culture
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.