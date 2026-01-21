10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: A 'PowerPop' drag tribute, family dancing and demogorgons
Plus, Parent’s Night Out in Merrimack and an ice carving contest in Concord.
Lakes Region
- Coding Toys from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Laconia Public Library. The library says this creative coding program is best for ages 4 to 8. More details. (Free, but space is limited)
- Winter in the Woods from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the Slim Baker Area in Bristol. Organizers promise “cocoa, cookies, a campfire, s'mores station, sledding and snowshoeing.” More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Concord Winter Fest begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, on the State House lawn. This annual festival centers around a large-scale ice carving competition, but related activities planned across the city include a special screening of “Balto” at Red River Theatres, food trucks and a hot cocoa tour. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Powerpop Girls: Charli, Chappell, Sabrina from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. Attendees can dance all night after a tribute show by regional drag queens. More details. ($20 cover fee)
- Moved and Seconded: Town Meeting in New Hampshire at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Dublin Public Library. Learn about “the present, the past and the future” of this annual Granite State tradition from author Rebecca Rule. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Garden Planning Workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, at The Tillotson Center in Colebrook. The Busy Bees Gardening Group will offer advice for those interested in flowers, fruit, vegetables and more.. More details. (Free)
- Beer and Beacons from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem. Join fellow adventurers to practice, ask questions, and learn more about using a beacon. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Family Dance with The Suite Studio from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Dover Public Library. Families are encouraged to come dance “for fun and some good laughs.” More details. (Free, registration requested)
- Owls of New England from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, at The Word Barn in Exeter. This family-friendly program allows participants the opportunity to see and learn about birds of prey. More details. (Tickets are $25 and include a beverage, children under 10 are free)
Southern Tier
- Parent’s Night Out: Game Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, at the Merrimack Parks and Recreation Center. Open to kids ages 7 to 14, this evening of supervised activities is meant to give adults a break to enjoy some time to themselves. More details. ($25 per child, includes a pizza dinner)
- Stranger Things Trivia from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 at The Goat in Manchester. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- S’more Ice Skating Party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, at Pat Walsh Park in Lebanon. More details. (Free)
- Maker Drop-In from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. Open to all ages, this program “invites you to try new mediums or tools with a self-guided artmaking activity.” More details. (Free)
