10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Steel drums, Swanzey Snow Fest, and a sidecar racers roundtable
Show off your best recipes in Laconia, dust off springtime seeds in Lee, or feel festive in Nashua.
Lakes Region
- Winterfest in the Biergarten from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Twin Barns Brewing Company in Meredith. More details. (Free admission, food and beverages available for purchase)
- Mac & Chili Smackdown Cook-Off from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. Proceeds from this community cooking contest benefit The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. More details. (Tickets are $10 per person)
Merrimack Valley
- Flannel Friday begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, at Henniker Brewing Company. This '90s night will feature live music from Chasing Ghosts and The Trash Owls. Organizers suggest wearing “your best flannel.” More details. (Free)
- Women Sidecar Racers: Hear their Stories from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the New England Racing Museum in Loudon. This roundtable conversation will feature New England sidecar racers Heather Carroll, Kat Collins, Kirstin Melchionada, and Marah Moisis. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Swanzey Snow Fest from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Lane Field. Expect sledding and snowman building with complimentary treats in celebration of World Snow Day. More details. (Free)
North Country
Mango Groove Steel Drum Band from 7 to 9 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the St Kieran Community Center for the Arts in Berlin. More details. (Tickets are $20, plus processing fees)
- The Loading Dock Talk Show with Max & Craig from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, in Littleton. This live podcast recording will feature a local musical guest. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Seed Workshop with Piscataqua Seed Project from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Tuckaway Farm in Lee. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Las Sanse Nashua begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Nashua Center for the Arts. This Puerto Rican celebration will feature live music, performances, art, and food. More details. (Tickets are $25, children under 12 can attend for free with a ticketed adult)
- From Underdogs to Heroes: Meet Scooby & Wesson from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. Attendees can see a police dog demonstration and meet rescue dogs. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Arts and Crafts Day from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts. Supplies will be available for various types of art. More details. (Free)