10 Things to Do in NH this weekend: Steel drums, Swanzey Snow Fest, and a sidecar racers roundtable

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
The Piscataqua Seed Project is hosting three seed workshops this winter. The first of these is on Sunday, Jan. 18, in Lee.
Courtesy of Piscataqua Seed Project
The Piscataqua Seed Project is hosting three seed workshops this winter. The first of these is on Sunday, Jan. 18, in Lee.

Show off your best recipes in Laconia, dust off springtime seeds in Lee, or feel festive in Nashua.

Lakes Region

  • Winterfest in the Biergarten from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Twin Barns Brewing Company in Meredith. More details. (Free admission, food and beverages available for purchase)
  • Mac & Chili Smackdown Cook-Off from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. Proceeds from this community cooking contest benefit The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. More details. (Tickets are $10 per person)
    Courtesy

Merrimack Valley

  • Flannel Friday begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, at Henniker Brewing Company. This '90s night will feature live music from Chasing Ghosts and The Trash Owls. Organizers suggest wearing “your best flannel.”  More details. (Free)
  • Women Sidecar Racers: Hear their Stories from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the New England Racing Museum in Loudon. This roundtable conversation will feature New England sidecar racers Heather Carroll, Kat Collins, Kirstin Melchionada, and Marah Moisis. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

  • Swanzey Snow Fest from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Lane Field. Expect sledding and snowman building with complimentary treats in celebration of World Snow Day. More details. (Free)

North Country

  • Mango Groove Steel Drum Band from 7 to 9 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the St Kieran Community Center for the Arts in Berlin. More details. (Tickets are $20, plus processing fees)

  • The Loading Dock Talk Show with Max & Craig from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, in Littleton. This live podcast recording will feature a local musical guest. More details. (Free)

Seacoast

  • Seed Workshop with Piscataqua Seed Project from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at Tuckaway Farm in Lee. More details. (Free)

Southern Tier

  • Las Sanse Nashua begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Nashua Center for the Arts. This Puerto Rican celebration will feature live music, performances, art, and food.  More details. (Tickets are $25, children under 12 can attend for free with a ticketed adult)
  • From Underdogs to Heroes: Meet Scooby & Wesson from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. Attendees can see a police dog demonstration and meet rescue dogs. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

  • Arts and Crafts Day from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts. Supplies will be available for various types of art. More details. (Free)

