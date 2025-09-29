Laura Knoy joins 'Authors on Main' on Nov. 12

Authors on Main is a partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, Capitol Center for the Arts, and New Hampshire Public Radio.

Join NHPR at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Authors on Main featuring Laura Knoy.

Knoy will be joined in conversation by her friend and former colleague Rick Ganley, host of NHPR's Morning Edition, to discuss her debut novel, The Shopkeeper of Alsace.

Tickets are available here.

About the book: When WWII comes for her family, Sarah thinks she’s ready. She’s had training, after all, coming of age in Poland during World War I.

In 1920, Sarah leaves behind the ruins of Poland for France, full of youthful hope and ambition. Jewish immigrants are welcome, and soon, she’s built the Perfect French Life. In the postcard-pretty Alsatian town of Colmar, she runs a thriving clothing store, gaining a reputation as a stylish and savvy businesswoman. She has three adorable children, a gorgeous husband, and a close extended family. Sarah’s legendary sixth sense for trouble grows through the 1930s as Germany gathers strength under a frightening, new nationalist party. Everyone around her insists that France is doing all it can to avoid another war. But Sarah calls upon the lessons she learned in World War I. Stockpile essentials. Have an escape plan. And always be ready to run, hide, lie...whatever it takes to protect those you love. From the Great War in Poland to the long-contested borders of Alsace to the remote refuge Sarah finds in the Cévennes mountains, The Shopkeeper of Alsace is an uplifting tale of family, love, resilience, and one unstoppable woman. Perfect for fans of We Were the Lucky Ones, The Nightingale, and The Alice Network, this dramatic debut brings to life a little-known corner of wartime history—and an inspiring real-life heroine you’ll cheer for.

About the author: Laura Knoy is an award-winning journalist. She founded New Hampshire’s most widely respected and recognized public radio program, “The Exchange,” which she hosted for 25 years. Laura has also worked at the national level, newscasting, hosting, and reporting for NPR. Today, she’s an in-demand narrator, podcaster, and public speaker. In her free time, Laura can be found reading or somewhere in NH’s great outdoors."