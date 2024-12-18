© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH during the last few weeks of 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST
A nativity scene and Christmas tree on Main Street in Concord near the State House.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Holiday displays on Main Street in Concord in December 2024.

Nova Arts in Keene is hosting a Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 22.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The Park Theatre presents Charles Dickens: Christmas Ghost Stories on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
The Park Theatre
/
Courtesy

  • Celtic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Dickens Ghost Stories: An evening of storytelling on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Santa Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
  • 2nd Annual Winter Wonders on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Pints! Camera! Action! — “Gremlins” on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • December Days 2024 on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas – Live on Stage! on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • First Night Portsmouth on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in downtown Portsmouth (fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.). More info.
  • First Day Hikes 2025 on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at New Hampshire State Parks. More info.
