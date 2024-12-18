10 things to do in NH during the last few weeks of 2024
Nova Arts in Keene is hosting a Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 22.
- Celtic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Dickens Ghost Stories: An evening of storytelling on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Keene. More info.
- See also: “A Christmas Carol” at the Palace Theatre in Manchester
- Santa Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bookery Manchester. More info.
- 2nd Annual Winter Wonders on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Pints! Camera! Action! — “Gremlins” on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- December Days 2024 on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- A Charlie Brown Christmas – Live on Stage! on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- First Night Portsmouth on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in downtown Portsmouth (fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.). More info.
- First Day Hikes 2025 on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at New Hampshire State Parks. More info.