© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

ClassicalNH brings back Santa Fe Music Festival & Live at Carnegie Hall series

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein,
NHPR Staff
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT

Dive into the world of classical music with the offerings from two prestigious venues: The Santa Fe Music Festival and Live at Carnegie Hall. From the majestic halls of Carnegie to the desert landscapes of Santa Fe, these renowned institutions bring together virtuosos from around the globe to captivate audiences with performances that transcend time and space.

Each series lasts for 13 weeks on ClassicalNH.

Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival -
Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. beginning April 6, 2024

 Join us for a musical journey to the foothills of New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains via the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival! The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival is one of the world’s leading performing arts festivals and the series reflects the festival’s high standards through a varied selection of superbly recorded concerts featuring the finest classical musicians of our day.

Carnegie Hall Live
Sundays from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. beginning April 13, 2024
 
Join us for a thirteen-part series featuring concert recordings captured live during the2023-2024 season at Carnegie Hall! The series begins with Carnegie’s Opening Night Gala concert with the Chicago Symphony led by Riccardo Muti and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.

Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR Music News
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.