ClassicalNH brings back Santa Fe Music Festival & Live at Carnegie Hall series

Dive into the world of classical music with the offerings from two prestigious venues: The Santa Fe Music Festival and Live at Carnegie Hall. From the majestic halls of Carnegie to the desert landscapes of Santa Fe, these renowned institutions bring together virtuosos from around the globe to captivate audiences with performances that transcend time and space.

Each series lasts for 13 weeks on ClassicalNH.

Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival -

Saturdays from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. beginning April 6, 2024

Join us for a musical journey to the foothills of New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains via the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival! The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival is one of the world’s leading performing arts festivals and the series reflects the festival’s high standards through a varied selection of superbly recorded concerts featuring the finest classical musicians of our day.

Carnegie Hall Live

Sundays from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. beginning April 13, 2024



Join us for a thirteen-part series featuring concert recordings captured live during the2023-2024 season at Carnegie Hall! The series begins with Carnegie’s Opening Night Gala concert with the Chicago Symphony led by Riccardo Muti and continues with performances from some of the classical music world’s most esteemed artists.

