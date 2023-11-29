Authors on Main: Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett joined us at Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH on August 8th to discuss her latest novel, Tom Lake. She was interviewed by local author Katrina Kenison and NHPR's Morning Edition host Rick Ganley.
