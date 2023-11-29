© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!
Authors On Main

Authors on Main: Ann Patchett

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT

Ann Patchett joined us at Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH on August 8th to discuss her latest novel, Tom Lake. She was interviewed by local author Katrina Kenison and NHPR's Morning Edition host Rick Ganley.
Tags
Arts & Culture NHPR BooksAuthorsBooks

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.