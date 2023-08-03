© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

All Things Considered

After documenting the war in Ukraine for over a year, a Seacoast photographer returns to NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu,
Julia Furukawa
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
Shoes and backpacks are left in place from the February 23, 2022 school day. Students and teachers were unaware there would be a Russian invasion the following day, and would not return to the school. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
1 of 5  — Kharkiv School; Gym Shoes & Bags.jpg
Shoes and backpacks are left in place from the February 23, 2022 school day. Students and teachers were unaware there would be a Russian invasion the following day, and would not return to the school. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson / Courtesy
A boy holds a world globe inside his schools gymnasium. The school provided shelter for the entire village during the Russian occupation. Many of the residents who took shelter at the school were not able to leave for 7 weeks. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
2 of 5  — Globe Boy_ Post Occupation.jpg
A boy holds a world globe inside his schools gymnasium. The school provided shelter for the entire village during the Russian occupation. Many of the residents who took shelter at the school were not able to leave for 7 weeks. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson / Courtesy
Anne Yaremchuk stands in St. Michael's Monastery holding a candle honoring the memory of her husband Oleg Bobalo. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
3 of 5  — Anne at Oleg_s Service (Husband).jpg
Anne Yaremchuk stands in St. Michael's Monastery holding a candle honoring the memory of her husband Oleg Bobalo. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson / Courtesy
A destroyed Russian tank sits in a field in the Kherson Region a few days after Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Beryslav. Shortly after Beryslav's liberation, the city of Kherson was liberated. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
4 of 5  — Russian Tank Kherson Oblast.jpg
A destroyed Russian tank sits in a field in the Kherson Region a few days after Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Beryslav. Shortly after Beryslav's liberation, the city of Kherson was liberated. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson / Courtesy
A man sits in front of his Izyum apartment where he lost his entire family from a Russian air attack. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
5 of 5  — Misha Izyum.jpg
A man sits in front of his Izyum apartment where he lost his entire family from a Russian air attack. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson / Courtesy

Last May, NHPR spoke with Seacoast-based photographer Patrick Patterson after he traveled to Ukraine's border with Poland to document people seeking refuge from the war.

Patterson stayed just three months in the U.S. before going back to Ukraine. This time he stayed in Kyiv, and traveled to different regions to document the war. Fourteen months later, he’s returned to New Hampshire.

He joined NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa to talk about his time in Ukraine and what he has planned now that he’s back in the Granite State.

Transcript

Patrick, when we last checked in with you, you sent us some audio diaries from Ukraine last July, over a year ago. Could you describe what your average day looked like when you were in Ukraine?

It really depended where I was. If I was in Kyiv, I could be starting my morning off in a cafe, eating pastries and drinking coffee. An hour later, I could be running down the street under shelling.

Millions of people wake up every morning and go to work and live their lives as normal as they can. Banks are open. Restaurants are open, cafes [are open]. And then it all stops as soon as the missiles start to come in. The difference was in the first three or four weeks of the war, the air raid sirens would sound, and people living in Kyiv would seek shelter. But for a long extended period of time, it just became normal. It was a background noise. The air siren would go off, and people would say things under their breath about Russia. People wouldn't really go to the shelters. I would just continue my normal walk.

In May, that really changed. Russia had increased their attacks, particularly with Kyiv, specifically in May. I found myself some evenings, running small children down the street at 3 A.M., as missiles were flying over our heads or drones [were] exploding outside my window.

And so even though every day Ukrainians are waking up and going to work, their normalcy is thinly coated. Deep down in your soul, there is no normalcy. It's going to take a long time to heal.

Since returning home, you've been sharing some of your work. One of the stories I saw that you've talked about is about a woman named Galina. Can you tell us a bit about her and how her story relates to what's happening in Ukraine?

Galina is in her late 80s, maybe early 90s. It was kind of hard to get the exact age from her. But she was born into Holodomor, which was the man-made famine from Stalin, where almost 5 million Ukrainians were starved to death. She lived in the same village that was under Nazi occupation during the Second World War. And in February of last year, she watched Russian tanks roll through her field behind her home. So this is a woman that has experienced so much trauma, so much war. Today, there's children that are replicas of Galina when she was little and now these children are being born into new occupation from Russia.

Galina, a survivor of Holodomor and Nazi occupation listened to Russian tanks roll through the fields behind her home in late February of 2022. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)
Patrick Patterson
/
Courtesy
Galina, a survivor of Holodomor and Nazi occupation listened to Russian tanks roll through the fields behind her home in late February of 2022. (Caption written by Patrick Patterson)

How did you form connections with people like Galena? What was it like to approach them?

Sometimes I walk up to an individual knowing that I'm asking people to share their stories. And their stories are the worst thing that has ever happened to them in their entire life. And sometimes I don't. Sometimes those stories just come and they're shared. People come to you and ask, or beg for you to just listen. They want the world to see what's happening there.

Now that you've returned home, you have a lot of work to share. What are your plans to engage people?

My photographs are windows into the stories of those who have experienced war crimes and have lived under Russian occupation. I feel a great responsibility to carry these messages and share them through gallery exhibitions, and through speaking engagements and academic lectures. These are the stories, these personal human stories, that have the possibility of creating change.

More of Patterson's photos can be found at his website.

All Things Considered All Things ConsideredUkraineArts and Culture
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR. She joined the station in 2022 after graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism.
See stories by Michelle Liu
Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
See stories by Julia Furukawa

