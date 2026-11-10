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Former Pentagon spokesman on articles of impeachment filed against Hegseth

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot about articles of impeachment brought against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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