The business of El Niño
El Niño is expected to bring wild weather, but it's also business opportunity for some. Contractors are booked up as homeowners prepare for heavy rains and ski resorts gear up to cash in on snow.
Copyright 2026 NPR
El Niño is expected to bring wild weather, but it's also business opportunity for some. Contractors are booked up as homeowners prepare for heavy rains and ski resorts gear up to cash in on snow.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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