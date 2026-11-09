© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash! For a limited time only, grab a $45 raffle ticket in honor of NHPR's 45th anniversary.

Midterm results could complicate JD Vance's political future

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Leila Fadel
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM EST

Vice President JD Vance is looking to recast his political fortune after serving as the Trump administration's No. 2 while his party suffered a historic wipeout.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a White House Correspondent at NPR.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.