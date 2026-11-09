Midterm results could complicate JD Vance's political future
Vice President JD Vance is looking to recast his political fortune after serving as the Trump administration's No. 2 while his party suffered a historic wipeout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Vice President JD Vance is looking to recast his political fortune after serving as the Trump administration's No. 2 while his party suffered a historic wipeout.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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