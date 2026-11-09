Economist discusses taxing the ultra wealthy and their impact on the economy
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with economist and wealth tax expert Gabriel Zucman about millionaire and billionaire taxes and their impact on the economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with economist and wealth tax expert Gabriel Zucman about millionaire and billionaire taxes and their impact on the economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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