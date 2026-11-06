NPR's 'Machine Gods' podcast: What the midterms could change about AI Policy
Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss what impact the midterms could have on AI development. They co-host Machine Gods, NPR's new podcast about AI.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Kevin Roose and Casey Newton discuss what impact the midterms could have on AI development. They co-host Machine Gods, NPR's new podcast about AI.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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