Cornell faculty passes vote of no-confidence in university administration
Cornell University's faculty is voting on a no-confidence resolution, condemning the school's administration handling of an alleged gang rape.
Copyright 2026 WSKG News
Cornell University's faculty is voting on a no-confidence resolution, condemning the school's administration handling of an alleged gang rape.
Copyright 2026 WSKG News
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.