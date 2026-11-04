Stacey Abrams on voter turnout in Georgia and the state's gubernatorial first
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about Black voter turnout and the Georgia election results.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about Black voter turnout and the Georgia election results.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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