© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH 2026 General Election Results

Stacey Abrams on voter turnout in Georgia and the state's gubernatorial first

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams about Black voter turnout and the Georgia election results.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.